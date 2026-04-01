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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Magic On April 1

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 1. Landale's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28, Landale totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Landale is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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