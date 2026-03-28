Jock Landale And Hawks Face Kings On March 28

In his last appearance, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Landale put up five points and 10 rebounds. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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