Jock Landale And Hawks Face Kings On March 28
Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. Landale's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Landale put up five points and 10 rebounds. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.