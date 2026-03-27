Jock Landale And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 27
Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. Landale's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Landale put up five points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25. Landale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.