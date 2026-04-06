Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Pistons On April 6

Carter tallied 11 points in his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Carter is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.4 points per contest.

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