FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Pistons On April 6

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 6. Carter's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Carter tallied 11 points in his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Carter is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News