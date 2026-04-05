FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Square Off Against Pelicans On April 5

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 5. Carter's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter totaled five points and four assists in his last game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News