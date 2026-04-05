Jevon Carter And Magic Square Off Against Pelicans On April 5

Carter totaled five points and four assists in his last game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per game.

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