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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Lakers On March 21

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 21. Carter's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Carter recorded 11 points and two steals in a 130-111 loss to the Hornets. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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