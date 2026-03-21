Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Lakers On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Carter recorded 11 points and two steals in a 130-111 loss to the Hornets. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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