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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Jazz On April 7

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Fears' points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Fears had 19 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5. Fears is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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