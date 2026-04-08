Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Jazz On April 7

Fears had 19 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5. Fears is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

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