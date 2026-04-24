Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 3
Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Grant's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Grant totaled five points in his last appearance, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.