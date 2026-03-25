Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bucks On March 25

Grant totaled 26 points and three steals in his last appearance, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

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