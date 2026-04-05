Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against Raptors On April 5

In his last appearance, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Tatum had 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Tatum is averaging 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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