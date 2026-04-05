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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against Raptors On April 5

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 5. Tatum's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Tatum had 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Tatum is averaging 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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