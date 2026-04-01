Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

In his last appearance, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Tatum totaled 32 points and eight assists. Tatum is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per game.

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