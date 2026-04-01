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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Tatum's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Tatum totaled 32 points and eight assists. Tatum is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

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