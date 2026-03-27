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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 27

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. Tatum's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Tatum posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Tatum is averaging 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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