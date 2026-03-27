Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Tatum posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Tatum is averaging 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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