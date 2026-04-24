Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 3

In his last game on April 21, Tatum recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 111-97 loss to the 76ers. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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