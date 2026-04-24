Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 3
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Tatum's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 21, Tatum recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 111-97 loss to the 76ers. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.