Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 1

Tatum put up 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in his last action, a 112-106 loss to the Knicks on April 9. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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