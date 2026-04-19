Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 1
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Tatum's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Tatum put up 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in his last action, a 112-106 loss to the Knicks on April 9. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.