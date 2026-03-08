FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Face Celtics On March 8

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Tyson's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Tyson put up 22 points, four assists and two blocks. Tyson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

