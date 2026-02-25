Jaylin Williams And Thunder Take On Pistons On Feb. 25

In his last action, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Williams totaled two points and eight rebounds. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

