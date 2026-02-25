FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Take On Pistons On Feb. 25

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Williams' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Williams totaled two points and eight rebounds. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaylin Williams

