Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Face Nuggets On March 9

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9. Williams' points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Williams recorded nine points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 104-97 win over the Warriors. Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

