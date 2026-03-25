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Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Williams' points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Williams posted 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 123-103 win over the 76ers. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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