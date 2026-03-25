Jaylin Williams And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Williams posted 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 123-103 win over the 76ers. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.