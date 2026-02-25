FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Warriors On Feb. 25

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Wells' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 23, Wells posted 12 points in a 123-114 loss to the Kings. Wells is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 113.9 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaylen Wells

