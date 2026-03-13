Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Play Pistons On March 13

Wells totaled 23 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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