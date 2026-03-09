FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Face Nets On March 9

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 9. Wells' points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Wells put up eight points in a 123-120 loss to the Clippers. Wells is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Wells

