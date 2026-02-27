Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On Feb. 27

Wells tallied eight points in his last action, a 133-112 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 25. Wells is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.