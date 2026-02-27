FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On Feb. 27

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. Wells' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Wells tallied eight points in his last action, a 133-112 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 25. Wells is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaylen Wells

