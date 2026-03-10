Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Take On 76ers On March 10
Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. Wells' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 9, Wells put up 17 points and two steals in a 126-115 loss to the Nets. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.