Jaylen Wells And Grizzlies Take On 76ers On March 10

Last time out on March 9, Wells put up 17 points and two steals in a 126-115 loss to the Nets. Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.