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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Wizards On March 14

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Brown's points prop was 25.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown had 34 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12. Brown is tops on his squad in points per game (28.4), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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