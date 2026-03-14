Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Wizards On March 14

Brown had 34 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12. Brown is tops on his squad in points per game (28.4), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per contest.

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