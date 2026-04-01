Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30, Brown totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Brown paces his team in points per game (28.6), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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