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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Brown's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30, Brown totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Brown paces his team in points per game (28.6), and averages 7.1 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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