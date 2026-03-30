Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 30

In his last game on March 25, Brown put up 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Brown leads his team in points per contest (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per game.

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