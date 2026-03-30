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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 30

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 30. Brown's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Brown put up 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Brown leads his team in points per contest (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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