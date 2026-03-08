FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Face Cavaliers On March 8

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. Brown's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6, Brown put up 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Brown leads his team in points per contest (28.8), and averages 7.2 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News