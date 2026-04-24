Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

Brown totaled 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.