Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1

In his last game on April 10, Brown recorded 23 points in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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