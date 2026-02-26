FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jay Huff And Pacers Face Hornets On Feb. 26

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Huff's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24, Huff had four points and four assists. Huff is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 113.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

