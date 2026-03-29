FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Heat On March 29

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 29. Huff's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Huff tallied three points and four assists. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jay Huff

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News