Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Heat On March 29

In his last appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Huff tallied three points and four assists. Huff is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

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