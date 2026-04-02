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Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers • #32 C

Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Jay Huff and the Indiana Pacers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 1. Huff's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Huff put up six points and two blocks in his last game, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Huff is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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