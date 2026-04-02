Jay Huff And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Huff put up six points and two blocks in his last game, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Huff is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121.1 points per contest.

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