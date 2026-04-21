Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2
Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Hayes' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Hayes had four points. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.