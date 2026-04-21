Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Hayes had four points. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110 points per game.

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