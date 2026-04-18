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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 1

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Hayes' points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hayes tallied 23 points in his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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