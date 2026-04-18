Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 1

Hayes tallied 23 points in his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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