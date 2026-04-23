Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

In his last game on April 20, Allen posted 10 points, two steals and three blocks in a 115-105 win over the Raptors. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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