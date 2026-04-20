Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 2

Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

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