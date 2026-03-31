Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Lakers On March 31

In his last appearance, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Allen totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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