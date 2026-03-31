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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Lakers On March 31

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. Allen's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Allen totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

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