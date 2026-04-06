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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Allen had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.7 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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