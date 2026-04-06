Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

In his last appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Allen had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.7 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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