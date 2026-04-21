Jarred Vanderbilt And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 2

In his last game, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Vanderbilt put up three points. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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