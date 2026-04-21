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Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers • #2 C

Jarred Vanderbilt And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 2

Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Vanderbilt's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 107-98 win over the Rockets on April 18, Vanderbilt put up three points. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Vanderbilt

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