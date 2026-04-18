Jarred Vanderbilt And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Vanderbilt put up four points and two steals. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

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