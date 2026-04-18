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Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers • #2 C

Jarred Vanderbilt And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Vanderbilt's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Vanderbilt put up four points and two steals. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Vanderbilt

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