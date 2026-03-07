FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Take On Warriors On March 7

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 7. McCain's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4, McCain totaled five points. McCain is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

