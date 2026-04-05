Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Jazz On April 5

McCain put up eight points in his most recent action, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. McCain is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.6 points per game.

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