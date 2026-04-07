Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

Last time out on March 27, Walker posted five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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