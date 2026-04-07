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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 7. Walker's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Walker posted five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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