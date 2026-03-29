Jarace Walker And Pacers Play Heat On March 29
Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 29. Walker's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Walker recorded five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Heat are conceding 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.