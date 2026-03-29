Jarace Walker And Pacers Play Heat On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Walker recorded five points in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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