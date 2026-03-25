Jamir Watkins And Wizards Play Jazz On March 25
Jamir Watkins and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Watkins' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22, Watkins had five points, six rebounds and three steals. Watkins is averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.