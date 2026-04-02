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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Face Warriors On April 2

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 2. Harden's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harden had 17 points in his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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