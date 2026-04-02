James Harden And Cavaliers Face Warriors On April 2

Harden had 17 points in his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

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