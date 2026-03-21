James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Pelicans On March 21

In his most recent action, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Harden put up 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.3 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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