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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pacers On April 5

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Harden's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Harden had 19 points and five assists in his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Harden is tops on his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are allowing 120.8 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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