James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pacers On April 5

Harden had 19 points and five assists in his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Harden is tops on his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are allowing 120.8 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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