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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Mavericks On March 15

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Harden put up 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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