James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Magic On March 24

Harden put up 20 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his most recent game, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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